ICC Women's World Cup 2017: 5 things that India did right in their victory against Australia

India are into the finals of the World Cup thanks to a superhuman batting effort by Harmanpreet Kaur.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 00:52 IST

The Indian eves scripted history tonight in Derby as a 38 run victory over Australia in the semi-finals mean that they are now in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup. The player who took the game by the scruff of its neck and delivered a knockout blow to the Aussies was Harmanpreet Kaur. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 171 in the first innings to help India reach 281 in a rain-marred match which was eventually reduced to 42 overs per side.

Australia put up a valiant fight as a result of brilliant efforts by Elyse Villani and Alex Blackwell but it proved to be short in the end by a margin of just 38 runs. The Indian fast bowlers picked up wickets at the start with the defending champions having no answer to Harmanpreet Kaur in the first inning and then to an onslaught from their bowlers in the first 10 overs.

The win meant India will play in their second ever Women's World Cup final where they will now face England at the Lord's on Sunday. On that note, here are the five things India did right to script a famous win over the mighty Aussies:

#5 Inspiring bowling changes

Throughout the course of the tournament, Mithali Raj's captaincy has often come under the spotlight. She has been criticised for not being proactive on the field with her field placements and her bowling changes. But this was not the case against the defending champions with Raj being absolutely spot on with her decisions as her changes in the middle overs tilted the game in India's favour.

As soon as the partnership between Elyse Villani and Ellyse Perry crossed the 100-run mark, Raj brought on her trump card in the form of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. The leg spinner took the all-important wicket of Villani before another bowling change saw Shikha Pandey claim Perry's golden wicket.

The decision to bring Deepti Sharma as the first change bowler also paid dividends as she dismissed Nicole Bolton in the first powerplay. All these bowling changes worked wonderfully in India's favour with Raj managing her bowlers wonderfully without the services of Harmanpreet Kaur in the second innings.