Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report and weather conditions

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-Test series between the Indian cricket team and Australia stands at 1-1 ahead of the Sydney Test.

The winner of this Test will gain an unassailable lead in this ICC World Test Championship series. The hosts kicked off the series with an eight-wicket win in Adelaide.

However, the Indian cricket team showed character and bounced back with an eight-wicket victory in Melbourne.

In the last six-seven days, there have been a few significant changes in the two squads. David Warner and Will Pucovski have returned to the Australian team. Unfortunately, Joe Burns has lost his place because of poor form.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and T Natarajan have joined the Indian squad. Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the series due to injuries.

The two nations had collided in multiple limited-overs games at the Sydney Cricket Ground earlier on this tour. Australia won both the ODI matches on this ground, while both sides won a T20I each in the subsequent series.

With Sydney set to host the third IND v AUS Test, here's a look at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney



📸📸: Getty Images Australia

The Sydney Cricket Ground has been a high-scoring venue. This was evident in the white-ball rubber as batsmen smashed the bowlers to set high scores.

Some exciting records created at this venue include India scoring 705/7 dec. in the final Test of the 2003/04 series. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also registered a triple ton against India in Sydney during the 2011/12 tour.

The SCG pitch has assisted spinners as well. Nathan Lyon has taken 36 wickets in nine Tests on this ground. Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped five wickets in two Tests played here.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather conditions

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia

There is a 25% chance of rainfall during the opening session of day one. However, the rain should stop in the afternoon.

The weather predictions hint there could be rain interruptions on the second day as well. However, cricket fans will likely get to witness uninterrupted play during the last three days.