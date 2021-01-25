Sydney Cricket Ground T20 records

The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted seven games of the previous Big Bash League tournament, including the summit clash. However, Cricket Australia has allotted only one BBL fixture to the SCG this year.

Brisbane Heat will face off the Perth Scorchers in the only game at the Sydney Cricket Ground this time around. This iconic venue hosted four games of the limited-overs series between India and Australia. The batsmen ruled the roost in those four games as both teams scored heaps of runs.

In the final T20I fixture between India and Australia in Sydney, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa scalped five wickets in their ten overs, conceding only 64 runs. Thus, the batsmen and the spinners will likely be more successful than the pacers in the Brisbane Heat vs. Perth Scorchers clash.

Defending champions Sydney Sixers played their home games at the Sydney Cricket Ground last year. However, the organizers canceled the home and away format for this year because of the travel restrictions.

Nevertheless, the Brisbane vs. Perth fixture promises to entertain the fans in Sydney on Australia Day. Perth holds the number one position right now with 32 points, while Brisbane has 25 points from 13 matches. The upcoming match will be the last league game for both BBL teams.

Sydney Cricket Ground T20s in numbers

With Sydney Cricket Ground acting as a neutral venue for the Brisbane vs. Perth match, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20s played here.

Stadium name: Sydney Cricket Ground

City: Sydney

T20 matches played: 42

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 209/4 - Brisbane Heat vs. Sydney Sixers, 2019

Lowest team score: 73 - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, 2018

Average 1st innings score: 155