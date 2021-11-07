Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Assam vs Kerala: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Assam will lock horns with Kerala in the fourth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns this season. While Assam have managed to punch above their weight so far, Kerala have been underwhelming with their performances.

Assam sit in second place in Elite Group D with two wins and one loss from three matches. Kerala, on the other hand, have managed only a single win and two defeats in their respective three games.

It is a must-win game for Kerala to stay alive in the competition, while Assam will be looking to cause another upset in the race to the knockouts.

Assam vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Assam vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Assam vs Kerala Pitch Report

The venue historically has a slow surface which assists spinners and slow bowlers. However, with the winter season arriving, the new ball will move in the first couple of morning hours. The team winning the toss is expected to field first.

Assam vs Kerala Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day with 44% humidity and no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Assam vs Kerala Probable 11s

Assam

Assam have won back-to-back games now, and there is no reason they would tweak the winning combination barring any injury before the game.

Probable XI: Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Amit Sinha, Riyan Parag (C), Saahil Jain, Pallavkumar Das, Pritam Das, Abhishek Thakuri (WK), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Roshan Alam, Denish Das

Kerala

Kerala might be tempted to bring in Robin Uthappa after a batting failure in their last game. As such, Rojith Ganesh could miss out.

Probable XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rojith Ganesh/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif, Basil Thampi

Assam vs Kerala Match Prediction

Assam have the momentum on their side walking into this fixture.

Kerala have a strong unit at their disposal with some quality present in batting and bowling. They also have plenty of experience in handling pressure and bouncing back.

It is a do-or-die game for them, and one could expect Kerala to come strongly at the opposition.

Prediction: Kerala to win this contest.

