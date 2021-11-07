Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Chhattisgarh and Mumbai will square off in Round IV of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday. The Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will host this Elite Group B clash.

Chhattisgarh are struggling in the competition. They have played three games so far, but have failed to win a single one. They suffered a loss against Baroda in their last game.

It was a poor performance from the Chhattisgarh batters, as the team got bundled out for 94. In response, Baroda chased down their target in the 18th over. So Chattisgarh will need to be at their absolute best to challenge Mumbai on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai started their campaign with a loss against Karnataka, but turned the tables around, winning their next two games. They defeated Bengal in their previous outing.

Batting first, Mumbai's batters struggled, as they could only manage 131 runs in their allotted twenty overs. Their bowlers then stepped up to restrict Bengal to 121. It was a solid performance from their bowlers, and Mumbai will now be eager to continue that form in this game.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th, 2021, Monday; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Nehru Stadium is a balanced one. Batters can play their strokes freely once they are set. Spinners could play a key role as the game progresses.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius on matchday.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Captain Amandeep Khare top-scored with 27, but the team's other batters failed to contribute in their last game. Ravi Kiran was good with the ball, picking up two wickets, But they failed to defend their total, suffering another loss in the competition.

Probable XI

Akhil Herwadkar, Shashank Chandraker (wk), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare (c), Ravi Kiran, Sumit Ruikar, Aishwarya Mourya, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sourabh Majumdar.

Mumbai

Their batters struggled to contribute, as they could only manage 131 in their allotted twenty overs. Mohit Avasthi picked up three wickets, and was well-supported by Siddhesh Lad and Tushar Deshpande, who picked up two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh are struggling in the competition, having lost all their three games so far. Mumbai have bounced back after losing their first game, gaining momentum. Mumbai look strong on paper, so expects them to come out on top against Chattisgarh on Monday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Mumbai to win this game against Chattisgarh.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Prithvi Shaw to score a fifty while opening the batting for Mumbai? Yes No 0 votes so far