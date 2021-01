Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full schedule, squads, venue details and match timings

The Indian domestic cricket season will get underway this month with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The top T20 players from across the nation will lock horns in a mega competition that will last for 21 days.

Big names like Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Sreesanth will return to the cricket field with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team stars Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Dinesh Karthik will also play in this tournament.

Many others will look to perform well and impress the IPL franchises in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Here's a look at the tournament's full schedule, squads, venue details, and match timings.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 schedule

Jan 10 - 12:00 PM

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Baroda vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Advertisement

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Railways vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Assam vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 11 - 12:00 PM

Chandigarh vs Nagaland, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Mumbai vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Haryana vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Services vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

7:00 PM

Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 12 - 12:00 PM

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Odisha vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Bengal vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Railways vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Advertisement

7:00 PM

Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 13 - 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Haryana vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Delhi vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7:00 PM

Mumbai vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 14 - 12:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Baroda, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jharkhand vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Karnataka vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 15 - 12:00 PM

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Advertisement

Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Mumbai vs Haryana, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Delhi vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7 PM

Puducherry vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Goa vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 16 - 12:00 PM

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, TBC, TBC

Baroda vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Assam vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Railways vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Odisha vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 17 - 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Bihar vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Kerala vs Andhra, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Mumbai vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Rajasthan vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7:00 PM

Haryana vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Advertisement

Services vs Vidarbha, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 18 - 12:00 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Baroda, Elite C Group, TBC, TBC

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 19 - 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Delhi vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Haryana vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Vidarbha vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Services vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7:00 PM

Mumbai vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 26: 12:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 1st quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 2nd quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 27: 12:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 3rd quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 4th quarterfinal Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 29: 1:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 1st Semifinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Advertisement

7:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semifinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 31: 7:00 PM - TBC vs TBC, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Squads

Karnataka squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karun Nair will captain Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande (vc), Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, V Koushik, Ronit More, Darshan MB, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, KV Siddharth, KL Shrijith, BR Sharath, Anirudha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, Shubhang Hegde

Assam squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rishav Das (c), Pallav Kr. Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Denish Das, Amit Sinha, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das, Arup Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Erik Roy (wk), Amlanjyoti Das.

Punjab squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (vc), Rohan Marwaha, Abhinav Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Singh Sran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Krishan, Gitansh Khera

Bengal squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar (c), Shreevats Goswami, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Sujit Yadav, Kaif Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Ritwik Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ravi Kant Singh, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif,

Advertisement

Baroda squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade.

Maharashtra squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rahul Tripathi (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Vishant More (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

Delhi squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashishth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Karan Dagar

Chandigarh squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Gambhir, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Bipul Sharma, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Gurinder Singh, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Anirudh Kanwar, Sarul Kanwar, Uday Kaul, Ankit Kaushik, Kunal Mahajan, Jaskaranvir Singh

Kerala squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson (c), Robin Uthappa, Sachin Baby (vc), Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manohar, Mithun PK, Akshay KC, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azheruddin, Rahul P, Rohan Kunnumel, Salman Nizar, Nideesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Sijo Mon Jopseph, Mithun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Sreeroop

Goa squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Advertisement

Amit Verma (c), Amogh Desasi, Vishambar Kahlon, Maliksab Shirur, Vaibhav Govekar, Ishaan Gadekar, Heramb Parab, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Arunkumar Garg, Amulya G Pandrekar, Snehal Kauthankar, Shubham Dessai, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Ashoke Dinda, Felix Antonio Alemao,Nihal Surlaker, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Suyash Prabhudessai and Aditya Kaushik.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Aditya Tare (vc), Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Gujarat squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Axar Patel (c), Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla (vc), Chintan Gaja, Chirag Gandhi, Urvil Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayveersinh Parmar, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel, Dhruv Raval

Tamil Nadu squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar (vc), B Aparajith, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas, B Indrajith, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy.

Saurashtra squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Kunal Karamchandani, Avi Barot, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Himalay Barad.

Advertisement

Jharkhand squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ishan Kishan (c), Pankaj Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Saurav Tiwari, Uttakarsh Singh, Anand Singh, Virat Singh (vc), Rahul Shukla, Monu Kumar Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Bala Krishna, Aashish Kumar, Satya Setu, Vikash Vishal, Anukul Roy, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Sonu Kumar Singh, Varun Aaron.

Haryana squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ankit Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Ajit Chahal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pramod Chandila, Arun Chaprana, Ashish Hooda, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Sanjay Pahal, Harshal Patel, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Mohit Sharma, Nitin Saini, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Guntashveer Singh, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Yashu Sharma

Jammu and Kashmir squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Parvez Rasool will captain Jamuu and Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Parvez Rasool (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Omar Bandey, Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina (wk), Abdul Samad, Auqib Nabi, Aamir Aziz, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yusuf, Umar Nazir, Puneet Kumar, Dorjey Kalyan, Abid Mushtaq, Shubhman Singh Pundir, Nawaz Ul Muneer (wk), Jiyaad Nazir Magrey, Henan Nazir Malik, Usman Pandit, Ram Dayal.

Manipur squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Yumnam Karnajit Singh, Pukhrambam Prafullomani Singh, Saddam Ahamed Shah, Sagatpam Jayanta Singh, Nitesh Sedai, Narsingh Yadav, Mutum Gemson Singh , Meitankeishangbam Langlonyamba Singh, Rajkumar Rex Singh (c), L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, Thokchom Kishan Singh, Nongthombam Sarojkumar, Nongthombam Denin, Lamabam Ajay Singh.

Meghalaya squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Advertisement

Punit S Bisht (c), Chengkham Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Abhay Negi, Larry G Sangma, Akash Kumar Chaudhary, Dippu Sangma, Yogesh Tiwari, Rohit Shah, Anish Charak, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Kilco Sangma, Shellingstar Thabah, Sanjay Yadav, Ravi Teja

Nagaland squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jonathan Rongsen (c), Hokaito Zhimomi (vc), Sedezhalie Rupreo, Hem Bahadur Chetri, Joshua Ben Ozukum, Akavi Yeptho, Khrievitso Kense, Merenka Jamir, Wahid Ali, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Hopongkyu Sangtam.

Odisha squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Subhranshu Senapati (c), Pratik Das, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Sarbeswar Mohanty, Pappu Roy, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Ankit Yadav, Shantanu Mishra

Rajasthan squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ashok Menaria (C), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Manender Singh, Bharat Sharma, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Rajat Choudhary, Akash Singh, Ajayraj Singh, Yash Kothari, Rajesh Bishnoi (sr), Ankit Lamba, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Salman Khan, CP Singh.

Uttar Pradesh squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Priyam Garg's rise continues: From watching his idols on TV screens to leading them at Uttar Pradesh, the young batsman has come a long way | #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy https://t.co/ZiLYBvKVtK — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) January 4, 2021

Priyam Garg (c), Karn Sharma (vc), Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini.

Vidarbha squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ganesh Satish (c), Nachiket Bhute, Mohit Kale, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Rushabh Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhede, Siddhesh Wath

(Remaining squads will be updated after they are released)

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Venue Details

Six cities will host the first round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The group matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will happen in Indore, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Baroda. Ahmedabad will play host to the knockout phase.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Timings

The afternoon matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will begin at 12 PM Local Time. The evening games will start at 7 PM Local Time.