Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal vs Haryana: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Elite C Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played between Himachal Pradesh and Haryana at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST.

Team Himachal Pradesh had a great season last year and will be hoping for a magnificent performance this year. Himachal Pradesh trounced Chhattisgarh at Vadodara's F.B. Colony Ground in an Elite Group C fixture. The opponent invited them to bat first, and they scored 173 runs. Himachal Pradesh batted first in the second innings and won the game by 32 runs.

Prashant Chopra and Rishi Dhawan were the standout performers for Himachal Pradesh with the bat. They scored 162 and 150 runs in five games at a hefty average of 40.50 and 46.67 respectively, including a couple of fifties. P P Jaswal and Vaibhav G Arora finished as the highest wicket-takers for Himachal Pradesh, picking up 10 wickets in six matches.

On the other hand, Haryana too had a successful season. They finished first in Elite Group E after winning all five of their matches and topped the scoreboard last year with 20 points in total. Both sides appear to be in terrific shape and will be hoping to maintain that momentum in the upcoming game.

Shivam Chauhan was the notable performer and the highest run-scorer for Haryana with the bat. He scored 249 runs in six games at an average of 49.80. HJ Rana and CK Bishnoi amassed over 350 plus runs for Haryana last year. Arun Chaprana led with the ball, picking up eight wickets over six matches and finishing as the highest wicket-taker for his side, which is quite remarkable.

Himachal vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Round I - Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Date and time: 04 November 2021, 12:00 IST

Venue: Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara

Himachal vs Haryana Probable XI

Himachal Pradesh Probable XI: RI Thakur (c), Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (w), Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Nitin Sharma, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Mayank Dagar

Haryana probable XI: Mohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma (w), Rahul Tewatia, Arun Chaprana, Ashish Hooda.

Himachal vs Haryana Pitch Report

The track at Reliance Stadium looks to be a neutral one. Both batters and bowlers will get some assistance. So far, we haven't seen any high-scoring matches in the competition, with clubs predicted to score about 168 runs.

Himachal vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The day's maximum temperature would hover at 34°c, while minimum temperature is predicted to be 18°c. Temperatures are set to be above 30°c every day of this match. There's little to no risk of this game seeing a drop of rain, let alone a washout.

Himachal vs Haryana Match Prediction

Haryana will kick off their tournament against Himachal Pradesh in Gujarat. The Haryana team looks strong on paper and is expected to start the tournament with a win over Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Himachal vs Haryana TV and live streaming details

T.V.: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Arun Chaprana take two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far