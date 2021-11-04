Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming details for matches on Day 1, November 4

The 13th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will commence on Thursday, November 4. A total of 19 matches will take place on the opening day of the competition.

38 teams have been divided across six groups for the 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will compete in Group A, while Baroda, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Services and Chhattisgarh have been drawn in Group B.

Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have been placed in Group C.

Group D will see Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Railways fight for a place in the quarter-finals. Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Saurashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will compete in Group E.

The first five groups have six teams each. The table-toppers will progress to the quarter-finals, while the second-placed team will advance to the preliminary quarter-finals.

The sixth and final group, known as the Plate Group, will see eight teams fight for a spot in the preliminary quarter-finals. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Vidarbha are the eight teams competing in the Plate Group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Live streaming details for Day 1 matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Not all the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be live-streamed for fans in India. Three out of 19 matches will be streamed on Hotstar, while the scores of the remaining games can be viewed on bcci.tv.

The three matches being streamed on Day 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are as follows:

Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra at 8:30 AM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Himachal vs Haryana at 12:00 PM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Punjab vs Pondicherry at 1:00 PM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Edited by Arvind Sriram