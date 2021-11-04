Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming details for matches on Day 2, November 5

The 13th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy commenced on Thursday, November 4, with a total of 19 matches being held on the opening day of the competition.

All 38 teams kickstarted their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign on November 4. 19 teams emerged victorious while the other 19 teams suffered a loss in the season opener.

The second round of the competition will take place on Friday, November 5. All 38 teams will once again be in action across various venues in six cities.

The sides that won their season openers will look to extend their winning run in the competition while the other teams will look to open their accounts when they take on their respective opponents on Friday.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu trounced Maharashtra by 12 runs in their opening encounter of the 2021/22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will look to go all the way in the competition and defend their title.

Live streaming details for Day 2 matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Once again, not all the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be live-streamed for fans in India. Four out of 19 matches will be streamed on Hotstar while the scores of the remaining games can be viewed on bcci.tv.

The four matches being streamed on Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Punjab vs Maharashtra at 8:30 AM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan at 8:30 AM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha at 1:00 PM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Jharkhand vs Himachal Pradesh at 1:00 PM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar