Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction 

Madhya Pradesh will take on Bihar in a Round IV Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Palam A Ground in Model Sports Complex, Delhi on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh were on a roll in the tournament until they met Gujarat in their third match. Madhya Pradesh had started their campaign with back-to-back wins before losing to Gujarat by 50 runs.

They will need to get their campaign back on track before it gets too late. KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer managed to steal the limelight yet again, scoring 118 runs in three matches. Avesh Khan has picked up six wickets in three games.

Bihar, meanwhile, have failed to create an impact with their performances. They started the tournament on a high, but were quick to go off track, losing against Kerala and Assam by seven and three wickets, respectively.

Bihar will need some inspirational performances to get back to winning ways. Babul Kumar scored 124 runs in three innings ,and has been in decent form for them with the willow. Meanwhile, Abhijeet Saket has picked up six wickets in three games, and is leading the wicket-taking charts for his team.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Match Details

Match: Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar, Round IV, Elite Group D.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Weather Report

The weather should be clear on Monday, so we can expect the game to taken place without any rain delay. The temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Pitch Report

It's quite tricky to score runs on these two-paced wickets in Palam. Batters need to get their eye in before going for their shots. Chasing seems a bit easier, if the first-innings score is less than 150 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest batting sensation Venkatesh Iyer has been stealing the limelight for his team in the tournament. Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar are their other players to watch out for.

Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Gehi, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani (c), Rakesh Thakur (wk), Rishabh Chouhan, Mihir Hirwani, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen.

Bihar

Abhijeet Saket has been exceptional with his medium-paced bowling in the middle overs for Bihar. Their no.3 batter Babul Kumar needs to come up with another decent effort to keep Bihar’s hopes alive.

Yashasvi Rishav, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Kumar Rajnish, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (c), Hirshi Raj, Abhijeet Saket, Malay Raj

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar Match Prediction

Madhya Pradesh have a few IPL stars in their ranks, and they can handle big pressure moments quite comfortably. So Bihar will have their task cut out against Madhya Pradesh, who are expected to win this game on Monday in Delhi.

