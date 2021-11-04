Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Mumbai vs Services: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The next Elite Group B fixture will see Mumbai lock horns against Services. The Nehru Stadium in Guwahati will host this exciting contest.

Mumbai began the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition by losing to Karnataka in a closely-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, Karnataka posted 166, thanks to fifties from Manish Pandey and Karun Nair. Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane did his best, but the other batters failed to support him and they fell short by nine runs. They hope to bounce back in the upcoming match.

Services, on the other hand, defeated Baroda in a nail-biting contest. After electing to bowl first, Services did a fantastic job of restricting Baroda to 124. The batters struggled in the chase, but a brilliant innings from Diwesh Pathania lower down the order helped them win off the last ball to bag two crucial points.

Mumbai vs Services Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/2022

Date and Time: November 5th 2021, Friday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Mumbai vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at Nehru Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes on this surface.

Mumbai vs Services Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 18 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai vs Services Probable XIs

Mumbai

Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each but failed to keep a lid on the scoring rate. Ajinkya Rahane (75) was fantastic with the bat but lacked support from the other end. The other batters will be looking to contribute in the upcoming fixture.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

Services

Nitin Yadav, with his right-arm medium, was superb, picking up three wickets to help Services restrict Baroda to a low total. The batters struggled a bit but a fantastic innings from Diwesh Pathania (41*) saw them get over the line.

Probable XI

Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh (c & wk), Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Pachhara, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Varu Choudhary, Nitin Yadav.

Mumbai vs Services Match Prediction

Mumbai lost their opening fixture as Karnataka held on in the end. Services, on the other hand, won a thriller against Baroda and will be high on confidence.

Mumbai look a well-balanced side and despite a loss in the opening game, expect them to bounce back against Services.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Services live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ajinkya Rahane score back-to-back fifties? Yes No 1 votes so far