Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Odisha vs Maharashtra: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Odisha will lock horns against Maharashtra in Round III of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this Elite Group A fixture.

Odisha got off to a winning start against Goa but failed to carry the winning momentum forward as they suffered a loss against Tamil Nadu in their following game. It was a thriller of a contest as Tamil Nadu won the game by one run. After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 165 on the board. Odisha started well with the bat but kept losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, failed to chase down the total. Odisha will be looking to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss in their last game.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Tamil Nadu but turned the tide as they beat Punjab convincingly in the following game. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Punjab to 137. On the back of a solid knock from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, Maharashtra chased down the total in the 18th over. Everyone stepped up for them in their last clash and they will be looking to carry their winning momentum forward.

Odisha vs Maharashtra match details

Match: Odisha vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-2022

Date and Time: November 6th 2021, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Odisha vs Maharashtra pitch report

The pitch at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Odisha vs Maharashtra weather forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Odisha vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Odisha

The bowlers struggled a bit to pick up wickets as Tamil Nadu posted 165 on the board. Subhranshu Senapati (67) played a good innings and Abhishek Raut remained unbeaten on 38 but failed to take his side home.

Probable XI

Rajesh Dhupar (c & wk), Anshuman Rath, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Raut, Sarbeshwar Mohanty, Bikash Rout, Jayanta Behera, Debabrata Pradhan, Ashish Rai

Maharashtra

The bowlers did a brilliant job of restricting Punjab to 137 in their 20 overs. Ashay Palkar and Divyang Himganekar picked up two scalps each. Ruturaj Gaikwad, opening the batting, scored 80 which helped his side chase down the total with 15 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh (wk), Azim Kazi, Divyang Himganekar, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Sunil Yadav, Mukesh Choudhary

Odisha vs Maharashtra match prediction

Both sides are evenly matched and it promises to be an exciting contest. However, Maharashtra look like a more balanced unit and are expected to come out on top in Saturday against Odisha.

