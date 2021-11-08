Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Rajasthan vs Andhra: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In a Round IV Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan and Andhra will lock horns at the Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Rajasthan have been incredible in the three matches they have played in the tournament thus far. They registered a hat-trick of wins, and are racing towards the knockout stage. They need a few more wins to top the table, and bag a quarter-final spot.

Deepak Hooda has been promising on his debut for Rajasthan. Mahipal Lomror and Tanveer Ul Haq have been exceptional, with more than 100 runs and five wickets respectively in three innings. However, Rajasthan need more players to come up with such performances.

Meanwhile, Andhra have got a better team this time around, registering two victories in three contests thus far. They kickstarted their campaign with a win over J&K by 36 runs. They looked in commendable form in that contest.

However, they were off track in their second clash against Haryana, which they lost by six wickets. They quickly bounced back to bag an eight-run win over Jharkhand, though.

Rajasthan vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Andhra, Round IV, Elite Group C.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Alembic 2 Cricket Ground, Vadodara.

Rajasthan vs Andhra Weather Report

Vadodara has been having a lot of humid weather for the past few days, with the temperature hovering around 35-degrees Celsius. Things may not change much for this game as well.

Rajasthan vs Andhra Pitch Report

Batting will be a bit easier in the first innings, with bowlers having more say on the proceedings initially. With lateral movement on the cards, pacers might get a lot of assistance in the second innings.

Rajasthan vs Andhra Probable XIs

Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda’s inclusion in the Rajasthan side has yielded several benefits, as he has helped them win three back-to-back games. Tanveer, Nagarkoti and Ravi Bishnoi have also provided good breakthroughs for the side.

Probable XI: Ankit Lamba, Aditya Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror (c), Deepak Hooda, Arjit Gupta, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubham Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.

Andhra

RCB star Srikar Bharat is leading the Andhra side. Ricky Bhui, who was part of the IPL earlier, is also part of the Andhra XI. Stephen, Sasikanth and Shoaib Md Khan are the bowlers to watch out for from Andhra.

Probable XI: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c, wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Lekhaz Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Uddaraju Varma, KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan.

Rajasthan vs Andhra Match Prediction

Both sides look very strong in the batting and bowling departments, rarely giving their opponents a chance to assert their supremacy. However, with Hooda’s arrival in the squad, Rajasthan looks set to steal a win over Andhra in this key game on Monday.

