Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Rajasthan vs Haryana: Probable XI, match prediction, live telecast, weather forecast and pitch report

Rajasthan met Haryana at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C encounter at the Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on 9th November 2021.

Rajasthan registered a 11-run win over Andhra last time out. Batting first, they were bowled out for 149. Mahipal Lomror's half-century took them to a fighting total. The bowlers were up to the challenge. They restricted Andhra to 138/8 as SK Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball in the narrow win.

Haryana, on the other hand, faced defeat in their previous clash against Jharkhand. Batting first, Jharkhand put up a challenging total of 181/5.

In the chase, Haryana managed to get to 165, eventually falling short by 16 runs in the end. None of their batters could get going or stay on the wicket long enough. They will be disappointed with the effort after getting reasonably close but failing to get past Jharkhand's total.

Haryana needs to pick themselves up as a unit in the coming game against Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will want to build further on the momentum coming into this match.

Rajasthan vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Haryana, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic 2 Cricket Ground, Vadodara

Rajasthan vs Haryana Pitch Report

Scoring runs is not as easy on this wicket. The bowlers will have assistance throughout the game. Winning the toss and batting first should be a viable option to put the runs on the board and look to defend them later on.

Rajasthan vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The skies will be clear throughout the full duration of the match. There will be no rain interruption at any point. Temperatures differ between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan vs Haryana Probable 11s

Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror top-scored with a 45-ball 69 for Rajasthan. The rest of the batters could not make any significant contributions. SK Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets each as they successfully defended their total in the end.

Probable 11: YB Kothari, Adithya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Deepal Jagbir Hooda, SA Ahuja (wk), SK Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkotti, AR Lamba, T M Haq, Ravi Bishnoi,

Haryana

Rahul Tewatia picked up two wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and SP Kumar each picked up a wicket. The top five batters got starts but none of them could convert it into a substantial score. As a result, they fell short by 16 runs in the end.

Probable 11: CK Bishnoi, Harshal Patel (c), HJ Rana, SR Chauhan, RP Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Dhruv Parashar, SP Kumar, JJ Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan vs Haryana Match Prediction

Rajasthan comes into this match with momentum on their side after having won the previous game. Their bowlers did a good job defending a modest score which should give them confidence. Haryana's bowlers did not have a particularly good outing. Their batters did not quite look in the zone either.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win this match.

