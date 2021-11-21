Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will square off in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Tamil Nadu are the defending champions. They finished in second place in Elite Group A, with four wins and 16 points. Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by five wickets in the first quarter-final.

In the first semi-final against Hyderabad, they put up an even more dominant display. They bowled Hyderabad out for a paltry total of 90 runs before scaling the target down in just 14.2 overs to make the final. Saravana Kumar led the show with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul. Sai Sudarshan and captain Vijay Shankar ensured Tamil Nadu had a comfortable chase.

Meanwhile, Karnataka finished second in Elite Group B, with four wins and 16 points. Karnataka had to take a more circuitous route compared to Tamil Nadu to make it to the final.

They first defeated Saurashtra by two wickets in the pre-quarter-final. Their quarter-final match against Bengal ended in a dramatic tie. Karnataka won in a super over to progress further in the tournament.

Their semi-final match against Vidarbha was also a close affair. Courtesy of fifties from Rohan Kadam and captain Manish Pandey, Karnataka posted 176-7 on the board. They then restricted Vidarbha to 172-6 to book their place in the title match.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu previously met in the final of the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which Karnataka won.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 22 2021, Monday; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is good for batting. There will be some assistance for the spinners. Fast bowlers can look to get some swing early on in the game. Teams chasing have won more games at this venue in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Therefore, the team winning the toss should prefer to chase.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Weather Forecast

The weather should be clear throughout the match. There is no rain prediction. The temperature could vary between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Probable XIs

Karnataka

Karun Nair with 223 runs and captain Manish Pandey with 259 have been the batting mainstays for Karnataka. Abhinav Manohar and Rohan Kadam have impressed in a few matches. KC Cariappa (10) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (7) have been the leading wicket-takers for Karnataka in the ongoing tournament.

Probable XI: Rohan Kadam, Aniruddha, BR Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Jagadeesa Sucith, KC Cariappa, Darshan MB, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhyadhar Patil.

Tamil Nadu

Captain Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudarshan, Hari Nishaanth and Narayan Jagadeesan have done the bulk of the run-scoring for Tamil Nadu. R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed and Saravana Kumar are the leading wicket-takers for Tamil Nadu this season.

Probable XI: Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu have had two comfortable wins coming into the final. Karnataka, meanwhile, have had two close games. Finishing close matches should give them some confidence.

However, Tamil Nadu have been dominant, and will come in with high morale. They have performed well as a batting unit. Karnataka have been dependent on Karun Nair and Manish Pandey. If Tamil Nadu can get them out early, Karnataka could be in trouble.

Nonetheless, it should be a closely fought battle between two top sides. Tamil Nadu will be eager to defend their title, while Karnataka will look to make it three titles in four seasons.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this game.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka live-telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

