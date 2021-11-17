Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will lock horns in the first quarter-final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu, led by Vijay Shankar, have been fairly impressive, finishing second in the points table in Elite Group A. They looked in good form barring their seven-wicket defeat to Goa. Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by seven wickets in their previous game.

After being asked to field first, they restricted Punjab to 145-6 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, half-centuries from Narayan Jagadeesan and captain Shankar helped Tamil Nadu chase down the target with 17 balls to spare. The team also ended up with a decent net run rate of 0.564.

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, meanwhile, finished third in Elite Group D with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.363. They are currently on a three-match winning streak, and should be high on confidence. In the third pre-quarterfinal, they beat Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

After electing to field first, they restricted Himachal to 145-6. In response, Mohammad Azharuddeen and captain Samson scored half-centuries to take Kerala home. It’s pertinent to note that Kerala lost only six wickets in their last three games.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Kerala, Quarter-final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 18th November, 2021.

Time: 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Weather Report

Conditions could be hazy throughout the game. The temperature will likely be around the 18-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been fairly decent for batting. Of the 12 games played this season, ten have been won by chasing teams. Hence, it’s a no-brainer that teams should field first after winning the toss.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Probable XI

N Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan.

Kerala

Probable XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby, Sharafuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Sajeevan Akhil, Sudhesan Midhun, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Match Prediction

Both teams have looked in ominous touch, so picking a winner isn’t easy. But going by the results of the last few games in Delhi, the chasing team should be able to win.

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

