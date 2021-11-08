Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad will lock horns in a Round V Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh have been quite inconsistent in the tournament. Though they started their campaign with a win over Chandigarh by 22 runs, they lost against Saurashtra by two runs. They then lost to Delhi by nine wickets. However, they bounced back in their fourth game, bagging a win over Uttarakhand by seven wickets.

Middle-order batters Rinku Singh and Karan Sharma have led the charge on the batting front for Uttar Pradesh. Shivam Mavi has looked in good touch with the ball, and he is expected to continue that in this game.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad have been unstoppable in the tournament, registering successive convincing wins over Saurashtra, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Delhi. The team led by Hanuma Vihari looks very strong this season as they eye an elusive title.

Tanmay Agarwal has been in red-hot form for the side, scoring 240 runs in just four innings. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, which should inspire the team to better their performances. On the bowling front, Milind has picked up 11 wickets to lead the tournament's bowling charts.

Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Round V, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad Weather Report

The weather in Sultanpur should be good for the day for an uninterrupted game. The humidity for this afternoon game could be high, and the temperature may hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The wicket in Sultanpur is a good one to bat on. It is conducive to teams batting first as well as chasing. Any total above 170 runs could be a challenging one, but the chasing team should fancy their chances on a good track.

Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad Probable XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh is leading the batting charts for Uttar Pradesh with Shivam Mavi stealing the limelight with the ball. Both players are showing some good form, and would be eager to continue the same.

Probable XI: Aryan Juyal, Nalin Mishra, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma.

Hyderabad

Opener Tanmay Agarwal is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 240 runs. CV Milind, who is leading the bowling attack, is also the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

Probable XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddhi, Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Rakshann Readdi, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi.

Uttar Pradesh vs Hyderabad Prediction

Hyderabad would love to continue their dominance against the relatively weak and inconsistent Uttar Pradesh team. They have enough ammunition in both the batting and bowling fronts, and would be keen to stamp their authority in this game.

