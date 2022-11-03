Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Semi-Final 2, Mumbai vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai and Vidarbha are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Thursday, November 3. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the encounter.

Mumbai, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, have been in excellent form of late. Starting with, they topped the points table in Elite Group A with a net run rate of +1.448. Barring their loss to Railways, Rahane's men haven't done much wrong in the tournament.

In the quarter-final, Mumbai defeated Saurashtra by two wickets. Shivam Dube won the Player of the Match award after he picked up the wicket of Samarth Vyas and scored an unbeaten 13-ball 25 with three fours and one six.

Vidarbha, who were in Mumbai's group, finished second in the points table with 20 points and a net run rate of +0.829. Having won five matches in a row, the team, captained by Akshay Wadkar, will be brimming with confidence.

They will go into the semis after a humdinger of a clash against Delhi where they won by one run. After skipper Wadkar's 63-run knock helped Vidarbha score 157 for five, Yash Thakur's four-wicket haul didn't let Delhi win the match.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Semi-Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date and Time: Thursday, November 3, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been a decent one for batting. Under lights, the track may even get flatter. Hence, winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be warm with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain as of now, but there will be a fair amount of dew, especially in the second half of the match.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Hakim Khan, Mohit Avasthi

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide, Sanjay Raghunath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wadkar (c), Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Mumbai have a power-packed unit and are the firm favorites to win the match. Although Vidarbha also have a strong lineup, it might be tough for them to get past Mumbai in the semis.

Prediction: Mumbai are expected to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

