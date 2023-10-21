Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Goa is set to compete against Arunachal Pradesh in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21.

Arunachal Pradesh faced a devastating loss of 145 runs to Andhra in their last game. Andhra batted first and posted a total of 228 in the first innings, with none of the bowlers from Arunachal Pradesh proving effective. The situation worsened when their batters also had a disappointing day, managing to score only 83 runs in the second innings.

In their last match, Gujarat secured a narrow 15-run victory against Goa. Batting first, Gujarat made 216/7. Arjun Tendulkar from Goa picked up two wickets but was expensive, with an economy rate of 14.20.

Goa's batters put up a strong fight during the chase, scoring 201 runs but falling just short at the end. Krishnamurthy Siddharth made 53 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 143.24, while captain Darshan Misal remained unbeaten with a half-century off 20 balls at a striking rate of 250.00.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa, Group C

Date & Time: October 21st, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, provides a balanced contest between bat and ball. It offers good bounce and pace for pacers initially, slowing down as the game progresses, making it conducive for later-stage spinners. Batsmen enjoy a true bounce early on but face challenges as the pitch wears out.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Weather Forecast

Saturday's weather is expected to be sunny and warm, with a temperature of 81°F (about 27°C). There's no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity is moderate at 54%, while a gentle breeze of 6 mph adds a pleasant touch to the conditions.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Probable Playing XIs

Arunachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Arunachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Aryan Sahani, Techi Doria, Ayush Awasthi (wk), Divyanshu Yadav, Neelam Obi (c), Aprameya Jaiswal, Avinash Thapa, Licha John, Nabam Joshi, Yab Niya Niia, Yorjum Sera, Myendung Singpho.

Goa Team News

No major injury concerns

Goa Probable Playing XI

Deepraj Gaonkar, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Lakshay Garg, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shubham Tari, Ishaan Gadekar, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Vikash Kanwar.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Match Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh and Goa both suffered losses in their recent matches, but an analysis of the points table reveals that Goa is currently in better shape and form than Arunachal Pradesh. Consequently, Goa is considered the favorite for the upcoming game.

Prediction: Goa to win the game.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Goa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.