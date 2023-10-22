Arunachal Pradesh and Saurashtra are scheduled to face each other in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 21. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the match.

Arunachal Pradesh are having a disastrous campaign in the SMAT 2023. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat against Goa in the previous game by 9 wickets. They find themselves at the bottom of the points table and are hoping to change their fortune by securing their first victory against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra are having a mixed season in the 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table. They suffered a 3-wicket defeat against the Railways in their most recent encounter.

Ayush Awasthi is the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh with 88 runs, while Harvik Desai holds the top position for Saurashtra with 176 runs. Chirag Jani is leading the bowling department for Saurashtra, whereas Arunachal Pradesh's bowling performance has been quite disappointing.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, Monday, 11:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch, resulting in numerous games with high scores. Both batters and bowlers have had a significant impact on matches played at this venue. The average first innings score at this stadium has been around 170.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Weather Report

The weather forecast for Ranchi indicates that the temperature will be somewhere around 26°C with no precipitation expected. The humidity level is at 51 percent, and the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Probable Xl

Arunachal Pradesh

Ayush Awasthi (wk), Kumar Nyompu, Yorjum Sera, Neelam Obi (c), Techi Doria, Yab Niya Niia, Tana Teti, Divyanshu Yadav, Aryan Sahani, Avinash Thapa, Sitesh Das

Saurashtra

Tarang Gohel, Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Aditya Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Pranav Karia

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Prediction

Arunachal Pradesh is undergoing a challenging season, having suffered four consecutive defeats. In contrast, Saurashtra appear to be in better form with two victories out of four games, showcasing a stronger all-around performance in the SMAT 2023. Therefore, betting on Saurashtra would be a smart decision.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win the match.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema App & Website