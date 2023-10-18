Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Baroda will face Mumbai in the 50th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, October 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams have won their two games so far and will be looking to make it three in a row.

Baroda faced Mizoram in the last game, which was a low-scoring encounter. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Mizoram got off to a slow start, with only one batter scoring more than 20 runs.

Lukman Meriwala picked three, Atit Sheth took two, and Ninad Rathva picked one wicket for Baroda as they restricted Mizoram to 97/7 in 20 overs.

Baroda took 14 overs to chase down the target and won the game by six wickets. Bhanu Pania played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 25 deliveries.

Mumbai’s last outing against Meghalaya was similar to that of Baroda. They restricted Meghalaya to just 65 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for eight runs (in three overs), including a maiden.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 32 runs off 31 deliveries for Mumbai as they won the game by nine wickets in just 9.4 overs.

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Mumbai, Match 50, Group A

Date and Time: Thursday, October 19, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Baroda vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch will likely have a lot to offer to the bowlers. The average first innings total in the last five T20 games here has been 137 runs. Teams bowling first have won three out of the last five games at this venue; hence, the team which wins the toss might look to bowl.

Baroda vs Mumbai Weather Report

The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be over 30 degrees, but should come down to 27 by the time the match ends. The weather will likely remain clear and the humidity will be less than 40%.

Baroda vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Harsh Desai, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Karthik Kakade, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both teams have a dominant squad and this should be a hotly contested game in which the toss could play a crucial role. The team batting second might have a higher chance of winning.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Baroda vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website