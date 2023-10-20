Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Bengal vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Bengal will face Vidarbha in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on October 21, Saturday.

Bengal, under the captaincy of Sudip Gharami, have won two matches from the three they have played so far. They initiated their campaign with a loss over Maharashtra by eight wickets.

Later, they registered victories against Rajasthan and Puducherry by 29 runs and 62 runs, respectively. They are currently occupying the second position on the standings in Group D with eight points and a +0.692 net run rate.

Led by Atharva Taide, Vidarbha are the table toppers in Group D with eight points and a net run rate of 0.897. They have registered two consecutive victories so far in two games.

Their competition started with a win against Uttarakhand by seven wickets. Later in their second game, they registered a six-wicket victory against Rajasthan. They would be eyeing to continue their winning run.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Vidarbha, Group D

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11.00 a.m. IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Bengal vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at this venue is largely favorable to the batters right from the initial overs. However, bowlers can expect some lateral movement and turn in the middle overs to slow down the innings. We can expect scores of around 170 in the first innings.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The weather in Mohali is expected to be mostly sunny without any major rain interruptions. We can expect a full 40-over game with the humidity levels crossing 45 percent.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Bengal

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Ranjot Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Kumar

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Shubham Dubey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nayan Chavan, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate

Bengal vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Both sides have had their fair share of success, having won two games apiece. However, comparatively, Vidarbha has experienced better outings in both wins. We can anticipate them to come out on top and add four crucial points to their tally.

Prediction: Odisha to win the match

Bengal vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A