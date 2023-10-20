Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chandigarh vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chandigarh is all set to lock horns with Kerala in the Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai at 1:30 PM IST.

Chandigarh currently sits third in the Group B standings with two wins and a single loss after three matches. They began their campaign with back-to-back wins but lost their last game to Himachal Pradesh by six wickets.

On the other hand, Kerala is dominating the Group B points table with wins in all three matches. They defeated Bihar by six wickets in their previous game and will be eyeing to extend their winning run to four matches.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Chandigarh vs Kerala, Group B

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Chandigarh vs Kerala Pitch Report

It is a belter of a surface with plenty of runs available for the batters. Furthermore, the outfield is lightning-quick and the boundaries are on the shorter side. However, there will be some help for the spinners as well.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Weather Forecast

A cloudy day is expected in Navi Mumbai on Saturday but there are 0% chance of precipitation. It is likely to be a humid day with 57% humidity levels and the temperature is expected to remain between 26 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Probable XIs

Chandigarh

Manan Vohra (C), Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana (WK), Shivam Bhambri, Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Murugan Ashwin, Bhagmender Lather, Karan Kaila, Raj Bawa, and Akash Sudan

Kerala

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Salman Nizar, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Vinod Kumar, and Basil Thampi

Chandigarh vs Kerala Prediction

Kerala has performed well so far in both departments. Furthermore, they have also tested their nerves in a close encounter already. At the same time, Chandigarh hasn’t looked convincing despite their victories. They failed in all departments in their previous encounter.

Prediction: Kerala is expected to win this match.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A