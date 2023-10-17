Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will be up against Hyderabad in the 40th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. These two teams are placed among the top four teams in Group A, with two wins in two games.

Chhattisgarh won their previous game against Haryana by four wickets after chasing down the target of 163 runs in 19.2 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia was the key performer for Chhattisgarh with the bat as he scored 53 runs off 42 deliveries. Shashank Singh and Ajay Mandal picked two wickets each for Chhattisgarh.

Hyderabad faced Jammu & Kashmir in their last outing, where the latter won the toss and elected to bat. They made 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Hyderabad chased down this total in 18.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Tilak Varma was the key performer for Hyderabad, with 58 runs off 43 deliveries.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad, Match 40, Group A

Date and Time: October 19, 11:00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The average first innings score in T20 matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been 159. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl here. The surface might have a lot to offer to both bowlers and batters.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Weather Report

The temperature is likely to increase gradually throughout this match. It is expected to be 27 degrees at the start and might reach 31 degrees by the end. It will be a hazy day with ample amount of sunshine.

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Prediction

Both teams have had a dominant run so far and this is likely to be an equally contested game. The team that bats well here will have an advantage. The toss might play a huge role in this game.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match

Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema