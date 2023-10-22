Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

In the 90th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Delhi will clash with Tamil Nadu on Monday, October 23, at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Both teams belong to Group E this season, with Delhi leading the table with three victories in four games. Tamil Nadu are in second position, having won two out of three games, and both teams remain unbeaten in their group.

Delhi faced Karnataka in their recent encounter, where Karnataka posted a total of 136 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Lalit Yadav stood out for Delhi, claiming three wickets for a mere 19 runs in four overs. Delhi efficiently chased the target in 16.5 overs, handing Karnataka their first loss of the season.

In their last game, Tamil Nadu secured an eight-wicket victory over Tripura. After winning the toss, Tripura chose to bat but could only muster 129 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Kuldeep Sen and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each for Tamil Nadu. Hari Nishanth and Sai Sudharsan both scored half-centuries, enabling Tamil Nadu to reach the target in 16.5 overs.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Match 90, Group E

Date and Time: October 23, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the last five matches at this venue has been 112 runs, indicating a pitch that strongly favors the bowlers. Both spinners and pacers are likely to find support from the surface. Therefore, the team winning the toss might prefer to chase, considering the challenges of batting first.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Weather Report

The weather will likely remain constant throughout this game. The temperature is expected to drop gradually and might come down to 19 degrees by the time the match is over. The atmosphere will remain clear, and a decent amount of sunshine is expected at the start of the game.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Probable XIs

Delhi

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Dev Lakra, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Himmat Singh, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma

Tamil Nadu

Washington Sundar (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hari Nishanth, Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Baba Aparajith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction

Delhi seems to be the stronger team, given their top position in the group and the impressive victory against Karnataka. Tamil Nadu also has a balanced squad and might give Delhi a strong fight. The pitch will likely have a lot for the spinners, and the team that bowls well might come out on top.

Prediction: Delhi to win the match.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website