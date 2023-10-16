Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Goa vs Manipur, Match 21: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Goa will take on Manipur in the 21st match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. Both teams are placed in Group C this season.

Manipur took on Railways in their opening game, where the latter won the toss and elected to bowl. Manipur had an average start to their innings and lost three wickets inside the powerplay. They lost another wicket in the form of Langlonyamba Keishangbam in the 8th over.

Prafullomani Singh and Rex Singh added 51 runs for the fifth wicket. Kangabam Priyojit Singh scored an unbeaten 20 runs off 15 deliveries. Manipur managed to score more than 10 runs in an over only once during the 14th over. In the end, Manipur posted 112 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Akash Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for Railways and finished with 4/6 in four overs. Yuvraj Singh picked a solitary wicket and gave away 13 runs in three overs.

Pratham Singh and Shivam Chaudhary, the openers, gave a top-tier start to Railways and added 53 runs for the first wicket. Pratham remained not out on 67 runs off just 37 deliveries. Railways chased down the target of 116 runs in just 10.1 overs and won the game by nine wickets.

Goa went against Andhra Pradesh in their first game, where Andhra won the toss and elected to bowl. Goa had a great start, and the openers had a partnership of 70 runs for the first wicket. Darshan Misal, Goa’s skipper, played a fine knock of 61 runs off 27 deliveries, including five fours and as many sixes.

Tunish Sawkar and Krishnamurthy Siddharth added 66 runs for the 7th wicket. This helped Goa reach a massive total of 232 runs. Prithvi Raj and Harishankar Reddy picked two wickets each, while Lalith Mohan and Hanuma Vihari took one wicket each for Andhra.

Andhra started their chase in a dominant fashion and had put 60 runs on the board in the first six overs. However, Andhra’s batting unit perished under pressure, and they lost their last eight wickets for 54 runs and lost the game by 31 runs.

Arjun Tendulkar and Lakshay Garg took three wickets each. Shubham Tari and Darshan Misal picked two wickets each.

Goa vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Goa vs Manipur, Match 21, Group C

Date and Time: October 17, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch will likely remain balanced throughout this match. The average first innings total at this venue has been 126 runs. Spinners might be able to dominate in this game.

Goa vs Manipur Weather Report

The temperature will likely rise gradually during this game. The temperature at the start of the match might be around the 25-degree mark and might increase to 30 degrees as the match ends. The weather will likely remain hazy.

Goa vs Manipur Probable XIs

Goa

Ishaan Gadekar, Rahul Tripathi, Mohit Redkar, Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Shubham Tari, Lakshay Garg, Vikash Kanwar

Manipur

Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Prafullomani Singh (wk), Karnajit Yumnam, Johnson Singh, Nitesh Sedai, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Chingakham Bidash, Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Goa vs Manipur Match Prediction

Goa had a dominant outing with the bat, and the bowlers did well in the death overs in the previous game. Manipur struggled in all areas in their opening game. Manipur might struggle to overcome Goa’s challenge.

Prediction: Goa to win the match.

Goa vs Manipur Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema