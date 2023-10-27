Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Gujarat vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Gujarat and Manipur are set to face each other in a Group C clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27. The JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi will host the contest.

Gujarat, led by Chintan Gaja, are currently placed fourth in Group C with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.506, thanks to four wins from their six matches in the tournament.

They will be high on confidence after beating Railways by eight wickets in their last fixture. After being asked to chase down a tricky target of 150, Gujarat romped home with 29 balls to spare.

Manipur, led by Bishworjit Konthoujam, have struggled to find their feet in the tournament. They are placed seventh in the table with a net run rate of -2.995 after five losses from their six matches.

Their last match was an eight-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. They chased down the 132-run target in 16.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Gujarat vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Manipur, (Group C), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi

Gujarat vs Manipur Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a good one for batting. Gujarat have the ammunition to put up a big score on the board. The average first innings score in the last four games has been round 185-190 runs.

Gujarat vs Manipur Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Gujarat vs Manipur Probable Xl

Gujarat

Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Umang Kumar, Urvil Patel (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Shen Patel

Manipur

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Chingakham Bidash, L Kishan Singha, Bikash Singh, Johnson Singh, Sultan Karim, Ajay Lamabam Singh

Gujarat vs Manipur Prediction

Gujarat will go into the match as the firm favorites. They also have the chance of going to the top of the table if they record a big win over Manipur.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Gujarat vs Manipur Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A