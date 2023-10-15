Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Haryana vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Haryana will take on Mumbai in the Group A game of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, October 16, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Haryana and Mumbai are joined by the likes of Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh this year.

Last season, Haryana were in Group C, where they finished in third place with five wins in seven games. They played the Pre-Quarterfinal 1 against Punjab and lost by 49 runs. Chaitanya Bishnoi, who finished as the leading run-scorer last season, moved to the US this year and played in the Major League Cricket. He is not in the squad for this season.

That said, Haryana will have the services of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which should be a massive boost.

Mumbai, the defending champions, won six out of seven games last season and defeated Himachal Pradesh in the final by three wickets. Ajinkya Rahane will captain the side again once this year.

Shreyas Iyer scored 173 runs in six games for Mumbai but is not a part of the squad as he is playing for India in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Haryana vs Mumbai: Match details

Match: Haryana vs Mumbai, Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Haryana vs Mumbai: Pitch report

Bowlers will likely influence this game heavily, and spinners might play a crucial role in deciding the winner. The average first innings score here in the last five T20 games has been 143 runs. The team winning the toss will likely look to bat.

Haryana vs Mumbai: Weather report

The probability of rain during this game will increase as the match progresses but might not affect the match. The weather will likely remain cloudy throughout this game. The temperature will remain around the 30-degree mark here.

Haryana vs Mumbai: Probable XIs

Haryana

Ankit Kumar, Sarvesh Rohilla, Himanshu Rana (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Haryana vs Mumbai: Match prediction

The pitch will likely have a lot to offer the spinners, and Haryana has three quality spinners with significant international experience. Mumbai have a strong batting unit, but their bowlers might struggle here.

Prediction: Haryana to win the match.

Haryana vs Mumbai: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar