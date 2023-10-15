Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

On Monday, October 16th, at 4:30 PM IST, Kerala will take on Himachal Pradesh in the fourth match of Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 comprises teams such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, and Odisha.

Last season, Himachal Pradesh secured the top spot in Group D, amassing 20 points from four wins in six matches. Conversely, Kerala claimed the second position in Group C with 20 points, having won five out of seven matches.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Match 4, Group B

Date & Time: October 16th, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex is known for its flat and batting-friendly nature. It typically offers good bounce and carry, making it favorable for stroke play. However, spinners can also find some assistance as the match progresses. Fast bowlers might get some early swing with the new ball. Overall, it's a well-balanced pitch that caters to both batters and bowlers, providing an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 93°F°C. There is no precipitation in the forecast, but the humidity is at 68%, and a light breeze of 9 mph is expected.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Probable Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Ekant Sen, Nikhil Gangta, Sumeet Verma, Nitin Sharma, Rishi Dhawan(c), Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra(wk), Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Arpit Guleria.

Kerala Team News

No major injury concerns

Kerala Probable Playing XI

Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnumma, Sijomon Joseph, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Vinod Kumar, Vaisakh Chandran.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Match Prediction

Being the top former in Group D last year, Himachal Pradesh start as the favorites for the upcoming game. However, it's crucial to note that the new year brings fresh dynamics for both teams and players. Consequently, the current form of each team on the final day will play a pivotal role in determining their performance.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh is to win the game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode