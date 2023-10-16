Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Odisha will square off against Himachal Pradesh in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17 in Mumbai.

Odisha secured a victory in their last game, defeating Assam by 11 runs. Opting to bat first, they posted a mammoth total of 226/2 in their 20 overs. Subhranshu Senapati scored a remarkable 119 off 54 balls and was supported well by Sandeep Pattnaik's 87 runs from 57 balls. Although Assam put up a strong fight in their chase, the steep target proved insurmountable as they fell short by 11 runs.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, faced a 35-run defeat in their recent match against Kerala. Opting to bowl first, they successfully limited Kerala to 163/8. Mayank Dagar and Mukul Negi showcased their bowling prowess, picking up three and two wickets, respectively.

However, Himachal Pradesh's batting lineup struggled, managing only 128 runs, leading to their loss.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha, Group D

Date & Time: October 17, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is known for being flat and batting-friendly. It typically offers good bounce, making it favorable for stroke play. However, spinners can also find some assistance as the match progresses. Fast bowlers might get some early swing with the new ball.

Overall, it's a well-balanced pitch that caters to both batters and bowlers, providing an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Weather Forecast

Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 87°F (31°C). There is no precipitation in the forecast, and the humidity will be around 51 percent, accompanied by a gentle five mph breeze.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Probable Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh Team News

No major injury concerns.

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra (wk), Sumeet Verma, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Mukul Negi, and Pankaj Jaiswal.

Odisha Team News

No major injury concerns.

Odisha Probable Playing XI

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, and Debabrata Pradhan.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Match Prediction

After the convincing start in the first game, Odisha will undoubtedly enter as the favorite in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will also be determined to obtain its first win in the tournament.

Prediction: Odisha to win the game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema