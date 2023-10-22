Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Himachal Pradesh vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Himachal Pradesh will square off against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 23. The game will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai from 1:30 PM IST.

Himachal Pradesh has played well so far as they sit third in the Group B points table with three wins and a loss after four matches. They currently are on a three-game winning run, including an eight-wicket win over Bihar in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, Services have had a mixed run in the competition so far. They are sixth in the Group B points table with two wins and as many losses after their respective four matches. They won their last game against Odisha by three wickets and will be eyeing consecutive victories.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Match Details:

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Services, Group B

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Pitch Report

It is a belter of a surface and the batters will enjoy their time in the middle. Furthermore, the short boundaries and the quick outfield will also aid the batters’ cause. Meanwhile, the spinners might come into play during the second innings as the surface is expected to get slower during the second half.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Weather Forecast

A cloudy day is expected in Navi Mumbai on Monday but there are zero percent chances of rain. While the humidity level is expected to remain at 52%, the temperature levels are likely to stay between 26 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (C), Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Ankush Bains (WK), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, and Pankaj Jaiswal

Services

Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (C & WK), Nakul Sharma, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Yadav, Lakhan Singh, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Rathee, Varun Choudhary, and Vikas Hathwala

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Prediction

Himachal Pradesh have momentum behind them as they have won three of their last three matches. They have been performing well with both bat and ball. At the same time, Services have looked pretty rusty despite their win in the last game. They haven’t looked convincing so far and they will have to improve massively to challenge Himachal Pradesh.

Prediction: Himachal Pradesh is expected to win this match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A