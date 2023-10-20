Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Jammu and Kashmir will take on Mumbai in their next Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game will be played on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 11:00 AM IST.

Jammu and Kashmir have had a terrible start to their campaign as they sit 7th in the points table. They have lost all of their three matches so far, including a 73-run defeat to Haryana in their previous game.

On the other hand, Mumbai have been unstoppable so far as they sit at the top of the Group A points table with three wins in three matches. They defeated Baroda by three runs in their last game and will be looking to take their winning momentum forward with another victory.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai, Group A

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Pitch Report

It is a decent batting surface, but the spinners will get some grip off the surface. Meanwhile, the pacers could trouble the batters here with their pace variations. The wicket might slow down a bit as the game progresses, hence, the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is on the cards in Jaipur on Saturday with 0 percent chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the humidity levels are also expected on the lower side at 36 percent. The temperature is expected to remain between 21 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Jammu and Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria (C), Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (WK), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, and Sahil Lotra

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prasad Pawar (WK), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mohit Avasthi, and Atharva Ankolekar

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Prediction

There is a stark contrast between the forms of the two sides. While Mumbai are on a three-game winning run, Jammu and Kashmir are on a three-game losing streak. Furthermore, there is also a massive gulf between the quality of the two sides in both the batting and bowling departments.

Prediction: Mumbai is expected to win this match.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema