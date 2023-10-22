Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Jharkhand and Maharashtra will face each other in the Group D encounter at Mohali on Monday, October 23.

Maharashtra, who are second in the points table in the group, are coming off a dominant win against Puducherry. Jharkhand on the other hand came into this game on the back of a defeat against Rajasthan. Both teams have two wins out of three games, with Maharashtra holding the edge with a better NRR.

Maharashtra’s spin duo of Prashant Solanki and Satyajeet Bachhav are in great touch and the emergence of all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni has made them a strong unit. Jharkhand will have their task cut out against an opposition that is stronger on paper.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Match Details

Match: Jharkhand v Maharashtra, Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 23rd, 2023, Monday, 11 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium has been one of the grounds in the country that supports seam bowlers. Expect the seamers to be in the game with some early assistance. However, the deck is expected to be better and batters will look to score big.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Probable XI

Saurabh Tiwary, Vivek Kumar, Vikas Vishal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra

Maharashtra

Probable XI

Arshin Kulkarni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mandar Bhandari, Ankit Bawne, Kedar Jadhav, Nikhil Naik (wk), Dhanraj Shinde, RS Hangargekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Match Prediction

Maharashtra looks a much stronger side on paper but Jharkhand is known to put up a fight. With both teams tied at 8 points and NRR separating the two, both of them will be looking to sneak ahead in the race.

Maharashtra with the form of individuals they have is expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this contest.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A