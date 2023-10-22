Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 82nd match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,2023 will be played between Kerala and Sikkim. The teams from Group B will face off on Monday, October 23. Kerala and Sikkim are ranked first and eighth respectively in their group.

Kerala have had the perfect start in the tournament, registering four wins in as many games to go top of the table. They have defeated Himachal Pradesh, Services, Bihar, and Chandigarh so far. The team have been in fine form with captain Sanju Samson leading from the front.

In Kerala's last match, Samson scored 52 runs in just 32 balls while the other top three batters made significant contributions to reach a challenging total of 193. The bowlers also did a good job in restricting Chandigarh on a high-scoring track, led by Basil Thampi and Vinod Kumar, who grabbed two wickets each.

Sikkim, on the other hand, have struggled so far in the tournament. They have lost all four of their matches so far. They have faced Services, Chandigarh, Odisha and Assam.

In their last game, they conceded 217 runs against Assam while bowling first. They went on to lose the match by 100 runs after getting all out for 117. They are yet to put on a convincing show.

Kerala vs Sikkim Match Details:

Match: Kerala vs Sikkim, Group B

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 11am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Kerala vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The comparatively small boundaries at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, will suit batters, especially with its fast outfield. Teams will look to bat first as the wicket tends to get slower with the passage of play which will make it easier for bowlers at the end.

Kerala vs Sikkim Weather Forecast

The weather would be partly cloudy throughout the whole day. This would keep the temperatures low as much as 25 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain, but it would be very humid as reports suggest 75% humidity.

Kerala vs Sikkim Probable XIs

Kerala:

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson(w/c), Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif, Vaisakh Chandran, Varun Nayanar.

Sikkim:

Nilesh Lamichaney(c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Ashish Thapa(w), Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pankaj Rawat, Jeetendra Sharma, Shankar Prasad, Kishan Karki.

Kerala vs Sikkim Match Prediction

Kerala are clear favorites to win this game after having won all four games quite comfortably. Meanwhile, Sikkim are struggling to register a win.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match

Kerala vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA