Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Maharashtra vs Puducherry: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra and Puducherry will face each other in the 71st game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams are placed in Group D this season.

Maharashtra has won one out of two games so far. They played their last game against Uttarakhand, where they won the toss and elected to bowl. Uttarakhand had a massive start to their campaign as the openers added 140 runs for the first wicket. They made 171 runs for the loss of two wickets in 16.4 overs before the match was interrupted due to rain.

Both the openers, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Avneesh Sudha scored 78 runs each for Uttarakhand. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Vicky Ostwal took one wicket each for Maharashtra.

Maharashtra got a revised target of 129 runs in 11 overs. They made a quick start but lost a few wickets as well. Maharashtra had scored 32 runs in just 2.4 overs and had lost four wickets. Azim Kazi and Nikhil Naik added 55 runs for the fifth wicket.

Maharashtra could make only 105 runs by the end of the 11th over and lost the match by 23 runs. Rajan Kumar, Akash Madhwal, and Swapnil Singh picked two wickets each for Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has failed to win a single game so far after playing three matches. They are in the last position in the points table. They faced Bengal in their last game and lost the match by 62 runs.

Bengal made a massive 225 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Abishek Porel and Sudip Gharami made half-centuries for Bengal. Shahbaz Ahmed played a fiery knock of 38 runs off just 10 deliveries.

Fabid Ahmed picked two, while Arulprakasam Aravindaraj took one wicket for Puducherry.

Puducherry were bundled out for 163 runs in 19.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik made 41 runs off 28 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer for the team. Only four other players managed to make a double-digit score for Puducherry.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Puducherry, Match 71, Group D

Date and Time: October 21, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Pitch Report

The pitch will likely provide excellent support to the batters. The average first innings score in the last five games has been 179 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Weather Report

The temperature will likely drop gradually in this game. The temperature at the start of this game will likely be around 30 degrees and might go down below 25 degrees at the end. The weather will mostly remain clear throughout this match.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav (c), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre, Nikhil Naik, RS Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Pradeep Dadhe, Rushabh Rathod

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Fabid Ahmed, Akash Kargave, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, A Aravinddaraj, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Yash Jadhav

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Maharashtra might be able to dominate Puducherry in this match. They have a dominant batting as well as a bowling unit. Puducherry will have to do a lot to have some chances in this game.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win the match.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA