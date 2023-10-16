Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Uttarakhand will take on Maharashtra in a Group D match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their recent match against Vidarbha. Asked to bat first, Uttarakhand could only muster 141 runs in their 20 overs. Avneesh Sudha scored a remarkable half-century off 33 balls at a strike rate of 151.52. Unfortunately, Uttarakhand's bowlers couldn't defend their total and lost the match.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, secured an eight-wicket victory in their last game against Bengal. Opting to bowl first, they restricted Bengal to 158 runs. In response, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played a crucial role, scoring an impressive 82 runs from just 40 balls with a strike rate of 205.00. Captain Kedar Jadhav also contributed with a fine unbeaten knock, scoring 40 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 153.85.

Maharashtra comfortably chased the target, losing only two wickets and having more than three overs to spare.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Group D

Date & Time: October 17, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadav Indra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadav Indra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, produces a balanced contest. It offers true bounce for batters, early seam movement for pacers, and later assistance for spinners. It rewards adaptable teams with both batting and bowling strengths.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

Expect scattered showers with temperatures around 77°F (25°C) and relatively high humidity at 73 percent. Wind speeds will be around seven mph, making it a damp day with occasional rainfall.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Probable Playing XIs

Maharashtra Team News

No major injury concerns.

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik, Arshin Kulkarni, RS Hangargekar, Siddharth Mhatre, Dhanraj Shinde, Pradeep Dadhe, and Vicky Ostwal.

Uttarakhand Team News

No major injury concerns.

Uttarakhand Probable Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Himanshu Bisht, Akhil Rawat, Akash Madhwal (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Agrim Tiwari, and Swapnil Singh.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

After the convincing start in the first game, Maharashtra will undoubtedly enter as the favorite in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Uttarakhand will also be determined to obtain their first win in the tournament.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win the game.

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema