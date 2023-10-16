Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Nagaland vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nagaland and Tripura will lock horns in a Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Tuesday, October 17.

Hokaito Zhimomi will continue to lead Nagaland despite their struggles in the previous season. They suffered six consecutive defeats last term, ultimately finishing with the wooden spoon in Group D.

However, they have made a few changes to their squad to fill in the chinks in their armor and hope to start the tournament on a winning note.

Tripura, on the other hand, will be captained by the experienced Wriddhiman Saha. They registered three wins and suffered four defeats in the previous season. They will be determined to start the campaign on a good note this season.

Nagaland vs Tripura Match Details:

Match: Nagaland vs Tripura, Group E

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, 4.30pm IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Nagaland vs Tripura Pitch Report:

A total of 11 T20s have been played at this venue with teams batting second winning six of them. The highest score recorded at the ground is 148 with medium pacers getting good assistance.

Nagaland vs Tripura Weather Forecast

The first days' encounters in Dehradun were abandoned without a ball being bowled. However, Tuesday's weather looks promising with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland vs Tripura Probable XIs

Nagaland:

Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Rongsen Jonathan, Sumit Kumar (wk), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense.

Tripura:

Bikramkumar Das, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Subham Ghosh, Parvez Sultan, Chiranjit Paul, Sankar Paul, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Nagaland vs Tripura Match Prediction

Tripura have a decent all-round unit compared to Nagaland. We can expect the Tripura outfit to come out on top in this contest. Wriddhiman Saha’s experience would be key in taking his side to a new level this season.

Prediction: Tripura to win the match

Nagaland vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema