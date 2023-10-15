Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Puducherry will take on Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday, October 16. Both teams are placed in Group D.

Puducherry, who were in Group B last season, failed to win a single game. They played their last game against Goa, where they were bundled out for just 88 runs. Damodran Rohit will captain the side this year as well.

On the other hand, Rajasthan were placed in Group A last season and finished in third place. They played their last game against Mizoram and won the game by 73 runs after posting 183 runs on the board. Deepak Hooda replaces Mahipal Lomror as Rajasthan's captain this season.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Match Details

Match: Puducherry vs Rajasthan, Group D, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 16, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Pitch Report

The pitch should offer a lot of support to batters. The average first innings score here in T20s has been 168. The team winning the toss will likely elect to bowl in this game,

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Weather Report

The atmosphere will likely remain sunny throughout the game, with the temperature likely to stay over 30 degrees Celsius. The probability of rain might increase during the last phase of this match.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs

Puducherry

Akash Kargave (wk), Damodaran Rohit (c), Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Dogra, Yash Jadhav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Fabid Ahmed, Arun Karthik, Sagar Udeshi, A Aravinddraj

Rajasthan

Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Mahipal Lomror (c), Salman Khan, Aditya Garhwal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shubham Garhwal, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Match Prediction

Rajasthan are a top-quality team and might dominate this match. With strong batting and bowling lineups, this might be an easy game for Rajasthan.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win the match.

Puducherry vs Rajasthan: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar