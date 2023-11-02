Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Quarter-Final 2, Kerala vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Kerala will be up against Assam in the second quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 02. Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host the contest.

Kerala topped Group B with six wins and 24 points from six matches. Coincidentally, they lost their previous game to Assam by two wickets. They could only manage to post a total of 127/6 batting first. Abdul Basith was the only positive with the bat for them, scoring an unbeaten 31-ball 46.

Kerala's bowlers fought hard but it wasn’t enough to win them the game. Jalaj Saxena and Sijomon Joseph picked up a couple of wickets each but Assam got over the line in the final over.

Assam, on the other hand, finished second in the table with 20 points. They come on the back of an eight-wicket triumph over Bengal in the preliminary quarter-final. They restricted Bengal to 138/8 with the ball as Akash Sengupta and Riyan Parag picked up three and two wickets each, respectively. Parag also scored an unbeaten 31-ball 50 to take his team over the line comfortably.

Kerala will want to avenge their defeat over Assam as the two sides meet again in a crucial fixture.

Kerala vs Assam Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Assam, Quarter Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 02, 2023, Thursday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Kerala vs Assam Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly at this venue. Teams have successfully chased high totals in this tournament at Mohali. The wicket tends to get better to bat on as the game moves forward.

168 is the average first innings total here in this tournament so far. The team winning the toss must look to bowl first and chase.

Kerala vs Assam Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear and sunny. Temperatures are likely to hover near 31 degrees Celsius with a 47% humidity.

Kerala vs Assam Probable XIs

Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Sanju Samson (C), Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Basith, Sachin Baby, Vinod Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi

Assam

Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Riyan Parag (C), Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sourav Dey, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta

Kerala vs Assam Match Prediction

Both teams have performed well in the competition to make it to the quarter-finals. Kerala lost their last game while Assam emerged victorious.

Assam will also take confidence from the fact that they beat Kerala in their last meeting. They will aim to repeat their performance and advance.

Prediction: Assam to win the second quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Kerala vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema