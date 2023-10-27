Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland, Group E: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 117th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 will be played between Tamil Nadu and Nagaland on Friday, October 27. Tamil Nadu are ranked fifth in Group E while Nagaland are seventh.

Tamil Nadu's tournament opener against Karnataka was washed out due to rain. They secured wins against Uttar Pradesh and Tripura in their next two matches. In their last two matches, however, they suffered consecutive defeats against Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

After electing to bat first in their previous game against Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu scored 154/7 thanks to Vijay Shankar's 56-run knock off 35 balls. However, their bowling was not up to the mark as Madhya Pradesh chased the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Nagaland have struggled this season so far with four losses in five games and one being washed out. In their previous game, they set a target of just 68 runs for Karnataka after suffering a batting collapse. Only two of their batters (Hokaito Zhimomi and RS Jaganath Sinivas) got into double digits.

Karnataka chased down the target in 7.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland, Group E, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 27, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground, Dehradun

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland Pitch Report:

Given that it is a low-scoring field, the pitch should benefit bowlers. The average first-inning score has only been 114 runs in T20 innings. The team winning the toss will probably look to bowl first.

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear with periodic clouds. Temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain, however, the humidity will be at 47% which could be a cause for concern.

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland XIs:

Tamil Nadu:

Ajitesh Guruswamy, Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, T Natarajan

Nagaland:

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Oren Ngullie, Jagannath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Tewatiya, Chopise Hopongkyu, Nagaho Chishi

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland Match Prediction:

Tamil Nadu have a clear edge over Nagaland and will be the favorites in Friday's encounter. Tamil Nadu boast of a better bowling attack, which will be the key factor in the game.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win the match

Tamil Nadu vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema