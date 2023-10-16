Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu will take on Uttar Pradesh in Match 28 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, at the Kasiga College Ground in Dehradun. Both teams are placed in Group E. Their respective first matches of this season were abandoned, and they will be looking to start their campaign with this match.

Tamil Nadu won four out of six games last season and finished in third place. They finished their campaign in 2022 with two wins, including a win over Chandigarh in their last game by 56 runs.

Uttar Pradesh also finished in third place in their Group, with four wins in seven games. Uttar Pradesh lost their last game in 2022 against Punjab after posting 147 runs on the board.

Both teams will be under new leadership. Washington Sundar has been named the captain of the Tamil Nadu team, while Rinku Singh will captain Uttar Pradesh this season. Nitish Rana has shifted his base from Delhi to UP and will make his debut for the team.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh, Match 28, Group E

Date and Time: October 17, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Kasiga College Ground, Dehradun

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch will likely remain bowling-friendly in this game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl and assess the condition. The first game at this venue this season was abandoned.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The weather is likely to remain better than the first day of the tournament in Dehradun. Cloud cover will be around 50%, and the probability of rain will likely be around 50%. The temperature might remain below 25 degrees Celsius throughout this match.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, G Ajitesh, Washington Sundar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (C), Sameer Rizvi, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Jasmer Dhankar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

The last time both these teams faced each other, UP won the game by five wickets after chasing down the target of 169 runs. UP will likely continue their dominance over Tamil Nadu, considering their experience in both departments.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win the match.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema