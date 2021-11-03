Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Karnataka vs Mumbai: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Karnataka will square off against Mumbai in an Elite Group B clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 4th November 2021.

Karnataka finished second in the Elite Group A table last time around, having won four out of their five group stage matches. With 16 points, they finished only behind Punjab. Karnataka lost to Punjab by nine wickets in their quarter-final fixture, thus failing to defend the title.

Karnataka had an overall good run, but their performance in the knock-out match was utterly disappointing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had a poor 2020 season in the competition. They were at the bottom of the Elite Group E table, with only one victory from their five matches. For a strong side like Mumbai, it was a shocking campaign.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the upcoming edition of the competition, which will boost the team's morale. Mumbai will be eager to put last season behind them and start afresh.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Mumbai, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4, 2021, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Karnataka vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known to be a belter of a track. Batters will enjoy batting on this wicket with shorter boundaries on offer. It is also likely to favor the spinners during the middle overs. Since it is the first game, bowling first should be a sensible choice.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

The sun will be out during the game, with temperatures ranging between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. There are no predictions of rain interruptions.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Probable 11s

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal was the highest run-scorer for Karnataka with 218 runs from six innings. His best performance was an unbeaten 99. Anirudha Joshi, with 160 runs, was the only other batter to cross the hundred-mark. Jagadeesha Suchith and Prasidh Krishna bagged five wickets each.

Probable 11: Devdutt Padikkal, BR Sharath, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Sucith, Praveen Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Mumbai

Dhawal Kulkarni @dhawal_kulkarni Last day at practice before we leave for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 💪🏻🏆 Last day at practice before we leave for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 💪🏻🏆 https://t.co/zslUHrGeMT

Shivam Dube scored 161 runs for Mumbai from five innings. Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the only other batters to score beyond a hundred runs in the tournament.

Mumbai’s bowling was not impressive last season. Shams Mulani led the bowling attack with four wickets to his name. However, Sarfaraz and Mulani have been ruled out of the competition, having tested positive for COVID-19. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, being the big names, will have to take responsibility on their shoulders.

Probable 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw, Dhawal Kulkarni, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Aman Hakim Khan, Royston Dias.

Karnataka vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Karnataka have made it to the knock-outs in the last two seasons, winning one as well. They had a good run in the previous edition, losing in the quarter-finals.

Mumbai, on the other hand, did not have a great season. However, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Dhawal Kulkarni in the side, they are expected to make it to the knockout stage this time.

Karnataka will take confidence from their previous campaign and are the favorites to start their season on a winning note.

Prediction: Karnataka to win this match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

