Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw stars on his return as Mumbai crush Assam

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 14:37 IST SHARE

Prithvi Shaw returned to competitive cricket with a wonderful half-century

Prithvi Shaw starred on his return to competitive cricket as Mumbai rounded off their group stage campaign with a routine victory over Assam by 83 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

The hosts had come into the encounter on the back of a shock defeat to Meghalaya a couple of days ago. Consequently, they seemed intent on making a statement before the Super League phase and they did so in style when Aditya Tare and Shaw teed off at the outset, once Assam had invited Mumbai to have first use of a placid track.

The pair put on 138 for the opening wicket in 13.4 overs before the wicket-keeper perished for the cause. For the second game running though, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav failed to get into their groove, meaning that Mumbai lost a touch of momentum between the 13th and the 16th over.

Fortunately for them though, Siddhesh Lad provided a wonderful display of belligerent batting to haul his side over the 200 mark and set Assam a target of 207.

In reply, Assam stumbled early when Pallavkumar Das was castled by Dhawal Kulkarni. A couple of overs later, Shardul Thakur got into the act, getting the better of Sibsankar Roy.

Thereafter, Amit Sinha and Riyan Parag tried to restore some pride for the visitors but their efforts fell enormously short of the humongous run mountain Mumbai had placed in front of them.

Eventually, they stuttered their way to 123-8 in their stipulated 20 overs, meaning that the hosts triumphed by 83 runs.

For Mumbai, Kulkarni, Shams Mulani and Shivam Dube bagged a couple of wickets each whereas Iyer and Thakur scalped one apiece.