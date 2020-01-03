Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Andre Fletcher will be the player to watch out for

The 32nd match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers in a clash that pits two teams in the bottom half of the standings. The Rangers are currently placed sixth with 6 points from 9 matches while the Sylhet Thunder are placed at the foot of the table with just a solitary win from 9 games.

Thunder will host the match at the Sylhet International Stadium and they will aim to snap their 4-match losing streak. They were very close to a win in their last fixture against Cumilla Warriors, however, the heroics of David Wiese denied them a victory in the Super Over.

The Rangpur-based franchise has also been a bit unlucky in the tournament. They had got off to a disastrous start as they lost their first four matches. They have registered two wins in their last three games, although they lost their last encounter against the Rajshahi Royals. However, the Rangers would take inspiration from the fact that they had overcame Sylhet's challenge the last time the pair met.

Talking about the players to watch out for, all eyes will be on Sohag Gazi, who starred with his all-round performance for Sylhet in their last match. For the Rangpur Rangers, Mustafizur Rahman could be the key component.

Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers venue, date and start time

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 3rd January 2020

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 6:30 pm IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Sylhet Thunder

Andre Fletcher, Abdul Mazid, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Monir Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rony Talukdar, Ruyel Miah, Nayeem Hasan

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.