T10 League 2018 Final: All you need to know

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 296 // 02 Dec 2018, 17:24 IST

T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Day Four

After a pure entertainment of over 10 days, we are down to the ultimate clash between Northen Warriors and Pakhtoons for winning the title of the second season of T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It was always on the cards that these will be the two teams reaching this stage as they were the top two teams at the end of group league matches where Warriors were the top team followed by the Pakhtoons.

These two teams reached at this stage after Pakhtoons thrashed Warriors by 13 runs in the first Qualifier match while later Warriors just managed to beat Maratha Arabians by a paltry margin of two runs.

Squad of the both two teams:

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara, Amitoze Singh, Daren Sammy (c), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Haider, Chris Green, Wahab Riaz, Dwayne Smith, Harry Gurney, Khary Pierre, Kennar Lewis, Rahul Bhatia

Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi (icon), Colin Ingram, David Willey, Mohammad Irfan, Liam Dawson, Colin Munro, Andre Fletcher, Sohail Khan, Shatrafuddin Ashraf, Chadwick Walton, Shapoor Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Cameron Delport, Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli, RP Singh

When to watch the match: Northern Warriors vs Pakhtoons T10 League 2018 final match will take place on December 2, 2018 (Sunday) at 9 pm IST.

Where to watch the match: Northern Warriors vs Pakhtoons T10 League 2018 final match will be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN/HD TV channel for television and Sony Liv and Jio TV Online in India.

Players to watch out for: Shahid Afridi will be the top player to look out for as he just smashed a 17-ball 59 against the same opposition during the first semi-final match while playing for Pakhtoons.

Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher are the other two players on which all eyes will look upon as these two Windies hard hitters are the top two run-getters of this season with 306 runs and 267 runs respectively. Fletcher has scored these runs with a strike rate of over 215 while Pooran has clocked over 250.