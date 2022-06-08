T20 Blast 2022, Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Yorkshire will lock horns against Lancashire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at Headingley in Leeds on June 8, Wednesday.

Yorkshire are a part of the North Group and are having a pretty ordinary tournament with three wins and two losses after playing six matches. One encounter has ended in a tie. They are currently placed fourth in the points table and have a lot to do in the upcoming matches.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are at the pole position in the points table with five wins from six matches. They are yet to lose a game and have bagged 11 crucial points. They will be eyeing to tighten their loopholes and continue their winning momentum.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Details:

Match: Yorkshire vs Lancashire, North Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Pitch Report

The Headingley wicket is expected to give batters an edge over bowlers at the start of the game. However, bowlers will also get some assistance if they bowl tight lines and lengths. Any score above 170 would be a tough one to chase.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Weather Forecast

As per the weather forecast, there might be a few thunderstorms during the match time. However, we can expect a full match with a cool breeze around the ground.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs

Yorkshire

Yorkshire have some exceptional talents and experienced players who can change the game’s complexion in a matter of few balls. David Willey will be leading the pack with his all-round performances.

Predicted XI: Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, David Willey (c), Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Jack Shutt

Lancashire

Lancashire have a pretty good all-round side that can win matches from any situation. Dane Vilas will look to lead the side from the front. IPL 2022 star performers Liam Livingstone and Tim David are also a part of the side.

Predicted XI: Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction

Lancashire have looked like a balanced side so far in the competition. They are expected to top the game in crunch situations and we can trust them to come out all guns blazing over Yorkshire.

Prediction: Lancashire are expected to win this encounter

Yorkshire vs Lancashire telecast details and channel list: N/A

Live Streaming: Respective YouTube county channels

