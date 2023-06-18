T20 Blast 2023: Live streaming details for matches on Day 20, June 18

As the T20 Blast 2023 proceeds, the action now shifts to Day 20. The extravaganza will witness seven matches, out of which, four will be North Group fixtures, whereas the rest of the three will see South Group teams competing.

Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire will face off at Northampton at 7:00 pm IST. Another North Group match of the day will witness Leicestershire and Worcestershire go head-to-head at 7:00 pm IST in Leeds.

Derbyshire and Yorkshire are all set to meet in Chesterfield at 7:00 pm IST. The last North Group fixture will see Lancashire and Durham lock horns in Manchester at 7:00 pm IST.

As far as South Group is concerned, Surrey and Hampshire will compete at The Oval at 7:00 pm IST. On the other hand, the Middlesex vs Essex showdown will begin at the same time slot at Lord's.

The last match of the day as per schedule is between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, which will be played at Cardiff at 7:00 pm IST.

All matches of the day will thus kick off at the same time.

As far as the rankings for the above-mentioned teams are concerned, Northamptonshire are placed eighth with three wins, while Nottinghamshire sit third with six wins.

Leicestershire are having a tough time as they sit at the bottom of the North Group points table with two wins while Worcestershire are sixth with four wins under their belt.

Derbyshire hold the seventh slot with three wins whereas Yorkshire are second with six out of nine wins to their name. After winning two consecutive games, Lancashire sit in fourth place with five wins and Durham are a spot below them with one less triumph.

In South Group, Surrey are at the top of the table with seven victories while Hampshire are fourth with five wins. The next competitors of the day, Middlesex and Essex, occupy last and third place with none and six triumphs, respectively.

The last competitors of the day, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, sit fifth and seventh, respectively, with four and three wins.

T20 Blast 2023: Live Streaming Details for Day 20

Among seven matches scheduled for the day, only Lancashire vs Durham will be live-streamed on Fancode. Here is the schedule for the day:

