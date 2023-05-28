T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Luke Wood continues to dominate the wicket-takers' list – Updated after Day 5

On Saturday, May 27, the only game that took place was between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire. Following this match, there have been two notable changes in the batting charts.

Lancashire batter Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten knock of 85 propelled him to the second spot, while Wayne Madsen slipped down to third place. However, there were no changes in the top three positions on the bowling charts.

Batting first, Lancashire put up a formidable total of 208 runs on the scoreboard, losing four wickets in the process. Samit Patel from Nottinghamshire was fortunate to pick up two wickets, but the rest of the bowlers failed to make a significant impact.

In their defense, Lancashire's Luke Wood displayed his bowling prowess yet again, adding two more wickets to his tally, totaling eight wickets overall. This outstanding performance helped him retain the top position in the bowling charts.

Nottinghamshire's Colin Munro emerged as the top scorer for his team, contributing 60 runs. However, Nottinghamshire fell short of the target, reaching 186 for the loss of five wickets but running out of balls.

Sam Hain continues to lead the batting charts

In the recent clash between Birmingham Bears and Lancashire, Sam Hain continued to dominate as the leading run scorer for Birmingham Bears, accumulating an impressive total of 148 runs from two matches.

Hain played a crucial role in his team's success by contributing 65 runs in the game. Meanwhile, Wayne Madsen, who had previously held the second position, was displaced by Daryl Mitchell of Lancashire.

Mitchell claimed the second spot with 141 runs from three innings, showcasing his talent with an outstanding unbeaten score of 85 against Nottinghamshire. Madsen, unfortunately, dropped to the third position with 111 runs from two innings, but his contribution remains noteworthy.

Luke Wood maintains the first position in the bowling charts

Luke Wood from Lancashire continues to excel as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, impressively securing eight wickets from three matches with an outstanding average of 8.87. Wood's consistent ability to take crucial wickets has played a vital role in his team's success thus far.

In the latest update, Nathan Sowter showcased a remarkable performance in the tournament's opening match, claiming an exceptional 5-wicket haul. This outstanding feat allowed him to secure the second position in the leading wicket-takers list, surpassing Brookes. After the conclusion of day 5, Sowter's position remains unchanged.

Following closely in third place is Will Jacks from Surrey, who has also taken 5 wickets from 2 innings. Jacks' position in the rankings remains unchanged after day 5, as he continues to make a valuable impact for his team.

