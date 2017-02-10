T20 Blind World Cup 2017: Defending Champions India enter Finals with a convincing win over Sri Lanka

Prakash J leads India to the Final with his power-packed century.

by Press Release Report 10 Feb 2017, 20:47 IST

India chased the total in just 13 overs

Prakash J’s unbeaten 115 in 52 balls (23 fours) and his unbroken opening partnership of 175 runs with Ajay Kumar Reddy (51 in 30 balls, not out) helped India beat Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup for the Blind in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 10).

Opting to field first, India dismissed Sri Lanka for 174 in 19.2 overs. Sri Lanka tried to push the scoring run-rate through Suranga Sampath (49 off 37 balls) and Chandana Deshapriya (42 off 35 balls) but found it hard against a strong Indian bowling unit. Ranbir Panwar and Sunil were the home team’s best bowlers, picking two wickets each, and Ajay and Golu Kumar picked one wicket each. India’s outstanding fielding restricted Sri Lanka’s score as they effected four run outs.

India chased down the target in just 13 overs. The home team put up a superlative batting performance, as the Sri Lankan bowlers found it difficult to contain the openers. They gave away only nine extras, but had little answer against the stroke play of Prakash and Ajay.

Indian vice-captain, Prakash J, was awarded the Man of the Match for his unbeaten century

It was a big day, and India, the defending champions, brought out their A game forward to make an empathetic statement ahead of the final. They will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan Blind Cricket Team and England BCEW at the Alur Ground in Bangalore on February 11 to know their opponents in the final.

The final will be played at the historic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on this Sunday, 12th February 2017 at 10 am.

Following are the results:

Sri Lanka: 174 all out in 19.2 overs (Suranga Sampath 49, Pathum Saman Kumara 10, Ruwan Wasantha 4, Chandana Deshapriya 42, Dimuthu Ravindra 0, Kankanamamage Upul Sanjiva 4, Kavidu Sahan Kumara Thoma Dura 0, Chandana Kumara Suriyaarachchi 16, Dinesh Nihara Mathugama 4 n.o., Dinesh Maduwantha Herath Mudiyansekage 4, Kosala Herath 0, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1-18, Ranbir Panwar 2-29, Sunil 2-21, Golu kumar 1-45) lost to India: 175/0 in 13 overs (Prakash J 115 n.o., Ajay Kumar Reddy 51 n.o.) by ten wickets.