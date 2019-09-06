T20 Stats: India vs South Africa

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only player to take a five-wicket haul in India vs South Africa T20s

On the 15th of September 2019, South Africa kick off their Indian tour with a three-match T20 series. These two teams have met thirteen times in the 20-over format of the game, with India leading South Africa 8-5, but it is the Proteas who hold a 2-0 lead over India in T20 matches played between these two teams in India.

The first time these two teams met in a T20 match was in 2006 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, in South Africa. India won that match by six wickets. The last time these two teams met in a three-match T20 series was in 2018, when India toured South Africa, and the Men in Blue won that series 2-1.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from T20 matches played between these two teams.

Batting Performances

219/4 by South Africa in 2012 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

92 all out by India in 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

341 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

106 by Rohit Sharma in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

2 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Both have been scored by Indian players - Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

19 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

3 half-centuries scored by JP Duminy is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

16 sixes hit by JP Duminy is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

10 wickets taken by R. Ashwin is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

5/24 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams. It is also the only instance of a player taking a five-wicket haul in T20 matches played between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

2 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik in 2007 and by Heinrich Klaasen in 2018 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

9 catches by Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

3 catches by AB de Villiers in 2009, Rohit Sharma in 2019 and Suresh Raina in 2012 and again in 2018 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.